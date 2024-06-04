Bill introduced to streamline veterans’ access to CDL training

In mid-May, leading congressional advocates for military veterans introduced the Sen. Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act (HR8371).

The bill boasts bipartisan sponsorship from House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Mike Bost (R-IL), Senate counterpart Chairman Jon Tester (D-MT), and ranking member Jerry Moran (R-KS). HR 8371 seek to package together several bipartisan proposals to streamline the delivery of services via the Veterans Affairs (VA).

A provision important to the trucking sector would allow veterans to use their GI Bill benefits to obtain training for a commercial driver’s license (CDL) at a new training facility if that new location’s primary facility has already been approved by the VA. Under current law there is a two-year waiting period to use those same benefits at a new training facility.

David Pike, who serves as the director of recruiting for NFI, says the bill’s advantage for newly separated veterans would be nearly instantaneous.

Pike says he spearheaded a survey amongst those veterans already employed at NFI, and found out that the top concern was transitioning from the military.

“A servicemember separating from active duty faces many initial hurdles with re-entry to civilian life, like securing a meaningful and financially suitable employment. This bill should help that transition,” Pike said.

As a whole, the bill encompasses many aspects of veteran life including healthcare matters which includes present day care but also nursing home care as well as economic issues including employment training, home loans, as well as homelessness, and record keeping.

Both sides of Capitol Hill are working in hopes to pass the bill quickly and send it to the president this week. NMFTA is encouraging its passage.