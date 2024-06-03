Total Truck Parts to host grand opening for new Florida location

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — After four long years, Total Truck Parts has announced that work on its new 50,000-square-foot parts and service facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, is complete.
According to a news release, the new facility “represents a 300% increase in capacity needed to serve the growing Treasure Coast market in Florida. All 110 ESOP members are very excited about this continued commitment to growth.”
The building includes a mandatory bicycle rack, special water fountains, more than 100 trees and 16 full shop bays, along with a complete hydraulic shop to rebuild cylinders and pumps, the news release notes.
The facility features a 5,000-square-foot showroom for added retail capacity, and there are 26,000 feet of parts storage for the $1 million in parts stocked in this building; the expanded storage space will enable the company to introduce some storage and redistribution capability to the other five branches, company officials say.
Later in the year, full alignment, DPF cleaning and fabrication will be added to the services offered.
The grand opening will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 19.
Everyone is invited.
