Drivers beware: Winter hazards can spill over into springtime

After the gray skies, cold weather, and snow and ice of winter, the prospect of spring approaching is welcome news to many drivers. Who couldn’t use some sunshine and dry roads?

The spring season can present hazards of its own, however. The best drivers know to be ready for anything.

Watch for ice

As temperatures begin to warm, they sometimes hover around the freezing mark of 32 degrees. In early spring, days in the 40s and 50s are often followed by nights in the low 30s. Remaining snow and ice can melt while the sun is out, refreezing on road surfaces after dark to create black ice.

The same temperature extremes can impact the form taken by precipitation. A soft spring rain can turn to freezing rain, sleet or snow as temperatures decline, turning a pleasant drive into something much less nice.

While road crews in many jurisdictions begin treating roads at the first hint of snow or ice, others may be taken by surprise by a sudden temperature drop. As spring approaches, some jurisdictions begin running out of chemicals, salt or sand for treating roads.

When driving, keep in mind that winter weather may not be over yet. If in doubt about road surfaces, treat them as if they are icy — or at the very least, wet and hazardous — until you know otherwise. Remember that other motorists can be surprised, too, so allow plenty of room around your vehicle as well as increasing your following distance.

When road surfaces appear wet, watch for road spray coming from tires, especially of large vehicles. No spray means it’s ice, not water. Watch mirror brackets, antennas and other objects for signs of ice, too. If antennas are moving in circles or behaving strangely as the vehicle travels, rain is freezing into ice on their surfaces.

Temperatures are also impacted by altitude, and spring can be especially treacherous when driving through hilly or mountainous terrain. It isn’t uncommon to find rain turning to ice and snow as elevation increases, turning to rain again on the downhill side. Drivers need to be prepared for all types of weather they might encounter.

Seasonal weight restrictions

Spring means weight restrictions on some roads in certain states. Water that has frozen under the road surface begins to thaw, taking up less space than it did as ice. When the sun shines directly onto pavement, heat is absorbed, the process can speed up. When a heavy tire presses down on the road surface, the water underneath can’t support the weight and the pavement cracks. Once all the ice has melted and the water drained away or soaked into the ground, normal weight limits can be resumed.

Many jurisdictions put out signs to warn drivers of seasonal weight restrictions, but not all roads get them. Some localities put notices in local papers or on websites, in addition to or in place of signs. If your trip will take you on to county or local roads, be sure to check with each jurisdiction. Each state’s DOT may have information and maps of roads in the state that are impacted.

Other highway hazards

Winter can be hard on roads everywhere, and in spring, potholes begin to appear. Some are caused by the freeze-thaw cycle of the weather, combined with traffic and other factors. They can’t all be avoided, but watching for them helps. If they can’t be avoided, slower speeds can reduce tire damage.

The calendar can present springtime hazards, too. Many schools have spring vacation periods where students aren’t in school. Family trips are often scheduled during this time and high school students who are just learning to drive may be on the roads. The increased traffic can be of the distracted kind.

The calendar offers spring holidays, too. Mother’s and Father’s Day and the Easter Sunday holiday all fall within the spring season. All of these can result in additional traffic as motorists visit family in other towns and states.

Increased traffic means more than motorists, too. People may be out walking or bicycling on the roads. Motorcycles come out of storage. Wildlife becomes more active in spring, too, as animals begin to roam, looking for better food or perhaps a mate.

Be prepared for any type of weather

It’s wise to keep cold weather clothing on hand year-round (or at least until summer arrives). A warm coat, hat and gloves, along with some waterproof boots, can be lifesavers if it becomes necessary to work outside for any length of time.

Sunglasses are an important accessory all year long, but especially during colder months. The tilt of the earth that creates the seasons means that the sun is lower on the horizon. Glare from odd angles or reflecting from snow can be blinding. Adjusting to bright lights and squinting to see better adds to fatigue. Polarized glasses are best for eliminating glare.

Make sure your truck is ready for anything

The truck should be well supplied, too. Windshield washer fluid is a must in any weather, but especially when road spray dries on windows and mirrors. A spray bottle and some rags or a small squeegee can make short work of keeping windows clean. Extra gallons of engine and transmission oil, coolant and spare fuel filters, along with the tools needed to replace them, should be in the side box.

Don’t neglect lights, either. Modern LED bulbs don’t generate heat the way old-fashioned incandescent bulbs do, and you may need to clear snow and ice away by hand. When inclement weather strikes, it’s always best to keep your vehicle as visible to others as possible.

Of course, the end of winter weather usually means the beginning (or resumption) of road construction. Be prepared for work crews putting out cones and barrels and hanging orange signs and the confusing traffic patterns that can result.

Spring can be a favorite time of the year, but it isn’t a time to relax diligence about safety.