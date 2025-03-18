Roadrunner adds 278 new lanes to its Smart Network

CHICAGO, Ill. — Roadrunner is adding an unprecedented 278 new lanes to its Smart Network, according to a company press release.

“In our latest expansion, one-third of the lanes are more than 1,000-miles long, which as the preeminent long-haul LTL carrier in the nation, is our ‘sweet spot,'” said Tomasz Jamroz, president, COO. “We are expanding our already robust network out of Atlanta, Detroit, Nashville, Cleveland, Grand Rapids and more. This is while continuing to run ZERO freight on rail. Our investment in technology and commitment to operational efficiency enables us to add to our Smart Network while maintaining expedited industry service levels.”

Recognizing a Leader

Roadrunner’s continuous improvement has been a hallmark under executive chairman of the board and CEO, Chris Jamroz. He has just received a 2025 Pros to Know Award in the Top Transportation Innovators Category.

“Chris Jamroz is the architect and chief executive behind some of the most successful transformations in logistics globally including Roadrunner’s multi-year transformation into a Mastio-rated Top Tier carrier,” the company said. “His remarkable efforts earned him the Top Transportation Innovators award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.”

Hard Work and Dedication

“This award really is a testament to the work and dedication of the entire Roadrunner team as we’ve proven we’re the greatest comeback in transportation history,” Chris said. “We are literally the game-changers in LTL transportation. By leveraging our data and technology-powered network, we are optimizing the shipping protocols for our customers and at this point, the sky’s the limit.”

The trend of recognition continues for the LTL carrier, as Roadrunner has been the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers including: the Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics, the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL). Roadrunner was also recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies and named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics.

Commitment to Service Excellence and Innovation

“Since 2020, Roadrunner has prioritized on-time delivery and superior service quality,” Roadrunner said. “The company is proud to have built one of the industry’s most reliable networks, consistently achieving on-time performance and expedited service that exceeds customer expectations. In 2024, Roadrunner achieved the highest jump in Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Value Index score of any company as ranked by Mastio, the industry’s most recognizable operational audit and reputation survey.”

In the coming year, Roadrunner will further strengthen its industry-leading direct metro-to-metro network, ensuring faster and more reliable connections between major metropolitan areas across North America, according to the release.

“The company is also investing heavily in innovative technologies and automation, driving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience,” Roadrunner said. “Their commitment to innovation will continue to set them apart as they build a best-in-class transportation network, designed to meet the growing demands of the modern supply chain.”