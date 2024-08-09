Roadrunner expands LTL service to Western Canada

CHICAGO — Roadrunner has expanded its LTL service to include Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and the surrounding areas of Canada, according to an Aug. 8 press release. The move follows the carrier’s launch of LTL shipping into Toronto and Montreal earlier this year. The new LTL service into Western Canada will be available for all Roadrunner’s origin locations that ship freight to Seattle, Washington.

“We are launching new service to Western Canada on the heels of ultra-successful openings of Toronto and Montreal earlier this year. Our customers have repeatedly asked us to complement our Eastern and Central Canada offering to include the West,” said Tomasz Jamroz, COO at Roadrunner. “We are playing into our strengths in these markets, and we are able to provide the service, quality, and on-time LTL experience our customers now expect from Roadrunner.”

As the consolidation point for this new service, Seattle is one of Roadrunner’s strongest terminals, highlighted by its recent win of Season II of the Operations Performance League (OPL) contest, the press release notes. The OPL is a year-long daily competition among all of Roadrunner’s 40-plus brick-and-mortar locations that get judged on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). These KPIs include more than 20 metrics, such as service quality, operational efficiency, loading with care, and data accuracy.

“Our smart network keeps expanding with service to Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver,” said Ryan Schelb, vice president of network strategy and expansion at Roadrunner. “We use data and analytics to analyze which markets we are opening next to provide the best long-haul LTL service. The service to Western Canada will benefit immensely from having Seattle as our launching point since our metro-to-metro network is so unique in the LTL world.”

The network expansion further into Canada follows several strategic enhancements from Roadrunner, including the creation of Guaranteed Service in select lanes, which offers shippers on-time delivery by the promised date or a full refund of charges; the opening of a new Atlanta service center; and one-day service between its Southern California and Chicago locations. These recent service expansions have resulted in Roadrunner ranking in the Journal of Commerce’s (JOC) Top 20 LTL Carriers List, with the fourth largest revenue growth of any LTL carrier year-over-year.

Roadrunner is the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers, including the Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics, which recognizes outstanding service, commitment, and performance; the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, which celebrates dedication to innovation and improvement; and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics. Roadrunner was also named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics.