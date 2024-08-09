PACCAR Parts, Kenworth recognize top dealerships

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts and Kenworth Truck Co. honored top dealerships during the 2024 “Amplify Your Advantage” Parts and Service Meeting, held Aug. 5-7 in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition, the event offered training, strategic planning, sales and dealer-focused discussions, and networking opportunities for Kenworth dealers, PACCAR Parts, Kenworth personnel and PACCAR suppliers.

The meeting kicked off with an awards ceremony to celebrate dealer achievements and performance.

“Kenworth dealerships are consistently raising the standards for parts and service excellence every year,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR vice president and general manager of PACCAR Parts. “It’s an honor to award dealers for their outstanding achievements.”

The award criteria were based on maximizing uptime, retail sales growth, parts purchase growth, absorption, PACCAR MX Engine technician staffing, participation in customer support programs and efforts to maximize customer uptime.

The following awards were presented to Kenworth dealerships:

• The Fleet Services Dealer of the Year winner was MHC Kenworth for strong PACCAR Parts Fleet Services growth and outstanding support of fleet customers.

• The TRP Dealer of the Year was awarded to Inland Kenworth for its success in significantly growing TRP retail sales and TRP purchase volume.

• Kenworth of Pennsylvania was recognized as the Technology Dealer of the Year for leading the use of analytics tools and growing sales through the Online Parts Counter, PACCAR Parts’ eCommerce program.

• Palmer Trucks earned the PACCAR Parts UPTIME Dealer of the Year award. The dealership was selected for this award based on its parts leadership in several key areas, including retail and TRP growth and outside sales support.

Following the awards ceremony, dealers attended a series of 30 customized seminars specifically designed to address industry trends across subjects such as electric vehicle opportunities, customer analytics, recruitment best practices and customer service excellence. Dealers also participated in interactive workshops and networked directly with OEM and aftermarket suppliers during the ATS Expo trade fair. Exhibitors displayed their products and offered interactive demonstrations.

“The Parts and Service Meeting allows Kenworth Service, PACCAR Parts and Kenworth dealers an invaluable opportunity to strategically align,” said Brad Johnson, PACCAR parts national sales manager-Kenworth. “Discussions were focused on parts and service growth, upcoming technological advancements and exceeding the expectations of our growing customer base.”