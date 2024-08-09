One person dead, one injured in fiery semi-truck crash on California 12

TERMINOUS, Calif. — A man driving a pickup truck was killed in a crash with a big rig Thursday afternoon, Aug. 8, in San Joaquin County, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, the crash happened around 12:05 p.m. local time on Highway 12 near Peatland Road east of Terminous. The pickup truck driver died on scene and the big rig driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The driver of a Ford pickup truck was headed westbound when they went into an eastbound lane for an unknown reason and collided with a big rig.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Officials have not revealed the names of those involved, including the trucking company.