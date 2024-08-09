TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One person dead, one injured in fiery semi-truck crash on California 12

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One person dead, one injured in fiery semi-truck crash on California 12
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One person dead, one injured in fiery semi-truck crash on California 12
One man is dead and another one injured in San Joaquin County after a pick-up truck slammed into a semi-truck.

TERMINOUS, Calif. — A man driving a pickup truck was killed in a crash with a big rig Thursday afternoon, Aug. 8, in San Joaquin County, the California Highway Patrol said. 

According to the CHP, the crash happened around 12:05 p.m. local time on Highway 12 near Peatland Road east of Terminous. The pickup truck driver died on scene and the big rig driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. 

The driver of a Ford pickup truck was headed westbound when they went into an eastbound lane for an unknown reason and collided with a big rig. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Officials have not revealed the names of those involved, including the trucking company.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE