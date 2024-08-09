What’s in that salsa? CBP finds more than $450k in meth stowed in tomatillo shipment

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility seized 378 pounds of methamphetamine worth thousands of dollars hidden in a shipment of fresh tomatillos on Sunday, Aug. 4.

At about 12:35 p.m., officers encountered a 35-year-old man driving a commercial tractor-trailer with a shipment manifested as fresh tomatillos, applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. The driver, who had a valid border crossing card, was referred for further examination, along with the tractor-trailer and shipment.

In the secondary inspection area nonintrusive scanning technology was used to conduct a thorough scan of the tractor-trailer; revealing irregularities, according to the CBP. Upon closer examination of the cargo, officers discovered and extracted 50 packages concealed within the shipment of fresh tomatillos. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine, with a total weight of 378 pounds and an estimated street value of $453,600.

“The dedication and vigilance demonstrated by our officers in protecting our nation’s borders while enhancing economic prosperity truly reflect the culture and values of CBP,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, port director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “This seizure highlights criminal organizations’ efforts to smuggle narcotics in agricultural products and showcases our officers’ skills in detecting and preventing harmful drugs from entering our country and communities.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics, the truck and trailer. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.