Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Connecticut, minor injuries reported 

By Dana Guthrie -
An Amtrak train slams into a semi-truck at a railroad crossing in Connecticut. (Photo courtesy WAVY 10 via YouTube)

NORTH HAVEN, Conn.— An Amtrak train carrying nearly 100 passengers crashed into the rear section of a tractor trailer in Connecticut on Friday morning, causing minor injuries to a train engineer and damaging warning equipment at the crossing, authorities said. 

TV news video of the scene in North Haven showed heavy damage to the rear of the truck’s trailer and an equipment pole with warning lights and a crossing arm. Markings on the truck trailer showed the name of a Canadian company, Musket Transport. An employee in the company’s safety department said he was aware of the crash but declined further comment. 

According to the report, the accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. as train 471 was heading south to Norfolk, Virginia, from Springfield, Massachusetts, Amtrak officials said. The train with 97 passengers hit the truck at a crossing in an industrial area about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of New Haven. 

A train engineer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and none of the passengers were hurt, Amtrak officials said. The truck driver also was not injured. 

The cause of the accident is under investigation. 

Amtrak and local train service was suspended temporarily because of the crash. Amtrak said it was busing passengers on the train to another station. 

 

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

