FTA hosts the largest Truck Driving Championships in Florida history

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Trucking Association (FTA) will be hosting the largest Florida Truck Driving Championships in history this week.

“More than 370 of the top professional commercial motor vehicle drivers in the state will compete, showcasing their safe driving skills and knowledge of the industry,” FTA said. “The competitors have a combined 535+ million miles of safe driving. The event is family-friendly, free and open to the public.”

The competition will be held June 13-14 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Florida Truck Driving Championships

“Each year, the top drivers are selected from their respective companies to compete in the Florida TDC,” FTA said. “This year, more than 370 drivers have qualified, from companies such as UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Publix Super Markets, Walmart, Trans-Phos, Oakley, and Florida Rock & Tank Lines. Qualified drivers have remained accident free and represent the top drivers statewide for their companies. With a combined total of more than 535,000,000 miles of safe, accident-free driving, these dedicated professionals have a proven commitment to roadway safety. As a comparison, a driver would have to drive 65-mph non-stop for 940 years without any violations or accidents.”

For more information on competition times and other activities, click here. To coordinate interviews and/or tours on-site, contact Alix Miller, FTA president and CEO at 850-868-1050 or [email protected].