Diesel prices rise slightly at the national level

Diesel prices experienced a slight uptick this week by a total of exactly two cents per gallon nationwide.

Prices elevated from $3.451 to $3.471.

The largest increase came from the Midwest Region rising from $3.388 to $3.429 while the Rocky Mountain Region rose from $3.453 to $3.481.

There were regions where prices dropped, but only by less than a penny.

California did drop by nearly three cents from $4.768 to $4.739.