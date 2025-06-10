TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices rise slightly at the national level

By Bruce Guthrie
Diesel prices rise slightly at the national level
Diesel prices rose slightly from last week.

Diesel prices experienced a slight uptick this week by a total of exactly two cents per gallon nationwide.

Prices elevated from $3.451 to $3.471.

The largest increase came from the Midwest Region rising from $3.388 to $3.429 while the Rocky Mountain Region rose from $3.453 to $3.481.

There were regions where prices dropped, but only by less than a penny.

California did drop by nearly three cents from $4.768 to $4.739.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

