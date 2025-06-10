Jeremy Stickling named 2025 TCA Safety Professional of the Year

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is naming Jeremy Stickling as its 2025 TCA Safety Professional of the Year.

The announcement was made during TCA’s 44th Annual Safety & Security Meeting in Louisville, Ky. Stickling serves as Nussbaum Transportation’s chief administrative officer.

“What distinguishes Jeremy as a top safety professional is that he cares about people and is passionate about what he does,” said Brent Nussbaum, CEO of Nussbaum. “He’s an inventor who has a unique ability to view problems, quickly see solutions and follow them through implementation. Jeremy has built many of the safety programs in existence at Nussbaum today and advocated for the technology and ongoing training that assists in the success of our programs. He’s worked tirelessly to build a culture of safety that protects and builds on the heritage of an eighty-year old employee owned business. We’re very proud of Jeremy. He is very worthy of this award.”

TCA Safety Professional of the Year

According to TCA, the honor is bestowed upon a trucking industry professional whose actions and achievements have made a profound contribution to enhancing safety on North America’s highways.

Stickling began his career at Nussbaum Transportation in 2007, initially working in accounting before transitioning into HR and Safety as the company prepared for a leadership change. By 2013, he was promoted to HR & Safety Manager and now serves as Chief Administrative Officer, overseeing HR, Safety, and Accounting.

“With nearly 15 years of experience in trucking safety, Jeremy has led multiple programs that have improved driver performance, reduced CSA scores, and contributed to Nussbaum earning the 2024 TCA Grand Prize for Fleet Safety,” TCA said. “His leadership builds a culture of accountability and growth, empowering employees through innovative systems and comprehensive training programs. His broad expertise across safety, HR, and accounting makes him uniquely qualified to lead and enhance all aspects of Nussbaum’s operations.”