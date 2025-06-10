Van spot rates decline largely in line with seasonality

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop system for dry van and refrigerated equipment declined during the week ending June 6, although softening is typical between Memorial Day and the traditional run-up in rates later in the month.

“Flatbed spot rates barely changed,” FTR said. “Spot volume rose for each of the principal equipment types, which is unusual for a week 22 but typical for the week after Memorial Day week. A calendar disconnect continues to distort y/y comparisons for loads somewhat.”

Total Spot Load Availability

Total load activity increased 16.4% following a drop of about 19% during Memorial Day week. Although total volume was about 24% higher than week 22 last year, that week included the holiday. Comparing the weeks following Memorial Day, load postings were up 8.7% y/y. Total truck postings were essentially unchanged versus the prior week, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of load postings to truck postings in the system – rose.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted spot rate declined three-tenths of a cent after rising by the same degree in the previous week. Total rates were slightly more than 2% higher than they were during the same 2024 week as well as versus the week after Memorial Day. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge – an adjustment that isolates the portion of all-in rates not needed to recoup fuel costs – were 5.5% higher than they were a year earlier, which is the same prior-year comparison as the prior week.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates decreased 5 cents after declining nearly 1 cent in the prior week. Rates were 1.4% below the same 2024 week but just 0.2% below the week after Memorial Day last year. Excluding a calculated fuel surcharge, dry van rates were 1.5% higher y/y and nearly 3% higher than the week after Memorial Day last year. Dry van loads increased 6.5%. Volume was up about 3% from the same 2024 week but 5% lower than the week after Memorial Day last year.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates fell 4.7 cents after dropping about 13 cents during the previous week. Rates were 3.7% below the same 2024 week but 2% below rates during the week after Memorial Day last year. Excluding a calculated fuel surcharge, refrigerated rates were about 2% lower y/y but were basically flat versus the week after Memorial Day last year. Refrigerated loads increased 13.5%. Volume was 1.5% below the same 2024 week but nearly 13% lower than volume during the week after Memorial Day last year.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates ticked up just a tenth of a cent. Rates were 2.5% higher than they were during the same 2024 week and 2% higher than during the week after Memorial Day last year. Rates excluding a calculated fuel surcharge were up close to 6% from the same 2024 week and nearly 5% versus the week after Memorial Day last year. Flatbed loads jumped 21.7%. Volume was more than 41% higher than that in the same 2024 week and about 20% higher than that during the week after Memorial Day last year.