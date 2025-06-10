Tractor-trailer hits police vehicles, injures 3 officers, causes major Virginia I-95 delays

DUMFRIES, Va. – According to a report from Fox 5 in Washington DC, a tractor-trailer struck several police vehicles during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 early Monday. Authorities say the crash injured three officers and shut down part of the highway for much of Monday morning.
The collision occurred around midnight near VA-234/Dumfries Road, authorities said. Officers had conducted a traffic stop near the Dumfries exit when their vehicles were hit by the semi-truck.
All southbound traffic was detoured onto VA-234, with drivers advised to use US-15B to Fuller or Russell Road to rejoin I-95.
Officials confirmed that the three injured officers are expected to recover.
