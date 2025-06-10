TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer hits police vehicles, injures 3 officers, causes major Virginia I-95 delays

By Bruce Guthrie -
Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer closes portion of I-95 in Virginia (Courtesy of Fox 5)

DUMFRIES, Va. – According to a report from Fox 5 in Washington DC, a tractor-trailer struck several police vehicles during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 early Monday. Authorities say the crash injured three officers and shut down part of the highway for much of Monday morning.

The collision occurred around midnight near VA-234/Dumfries Road, authorities said. Officers had conducted a traffic stop near the Dumfries exit when their vehicles were hit by the semi-truck.

All southbound traffic was detoured onto VA-234, with drivers advised to use US-15B to Fuller or Russell Road to rejoin I-95.

Officials confirmed that the three injured officers are expected to recover.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

