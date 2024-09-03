Industry veteran says trucking is a passion, not just a profession

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has named Lehua Anderson as its September 2024 Member of the Month, highlighting her accomplishments after a quarter of a century in the business.

“I don’t have to manage or supervise anyone, and I have the freedom to make my own choices about when my day is going to start and where I want to go,” Anderson said.

According to a media release, Anderson, a professional driver for GP Transco, is originally from Moloka’I, a tiny island in Hawaii. Anderson relocated and was raised in rural Alaska where much of the population survived on fishing, farming and hunting. Her upbringing, surrounded by a family of towering Polynesian men, showed her that challenges are meant to be conquered, regardless of gender norms.

“Men don’t scare me,” Anderson said.

When Anderson’s children moved out, she and her husband decided they wanted to travel and began pursuing professional truck driving careers. With a staggering 25 years of overall experience, she enjoys the freedom of driving and that trucking isn’t just a profession, but a passion forged through years of dedication and a deep-seated love for the open road.

Anderson stressed the importance of researching and finding a company that prioritizes the safety of their drivers especially as a woman in a male-populated industry, according to the release. While at her first company, she recalls a time she got stuck in a blizzard with no heat in her truck. Anderson relied on her ten years of living in Alaska to survive showcasing her ability to navigate any roadblock with finesse and confidence.

“In the world of trucking, where grit and determination pave the way, Anderson stands as a beacon of strength and resilience,” the release said. “Her journey with GP Transco is not just about miles driven, but about overcoming obstacles with unwavering courage.”

According to WIT, Anderson embodies the spirit of perseverance that defines the Women in Trucking community. Her story inspires admiration and a profound respect for those who dare to break barriers and pave new paths in the world of trucking.