Maverick names Shunkey its Trainer of the Year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Maverick Transportation’s Kurt Shunkey has been named their 2025 Trainer of the Year. Shunkey has been with Maverick for nearly nine years and drives in their regional flatbed division.

Maverick made the announcement via media release on Monday.

“Since 2019, Maverick’s Trainer of the Year program has recognized outstanding driver trainers who continually go above and beyond to mentor and develop the next generation of professional Maverick drivers,” the release stated. “These finalists and winners are chosen based on their exceptional performance, strict compliance to safety standards, professionalism, and a continuous commitment to The Maverick Way.”

“Kurt has excelled as both a road trainer and driver, with over 4 years as a road trainer and 7 years as a driver. He was named Trainer of the Year for 2025, Driver of the Month in 2022, earned a 5-year safe driving ring, and achieved ACE status three times since 2022,” Vice President of Operations John Coppens said. “Drivers trained by Kurt consistently praise his commitment and professionalism. Congratulations, Kurt!”

When asked about what it meant to him to be named 2025 Trainer of the Year, Kurt said, “I am surprised! It makes me feel very honored that Maverick thinks I am worthy enough to be named Trainer of the Year.”