Medline hosts third annual MedTrans National Truck Rodeo

NORTHFIELD, Ill. — Medline’s private fleet of truck drivers, MedTrans, recently completed its third annual National Truck Rodeo, which celebrates its drivers’ commitment to safety and technical abilities.

“Rather than contracting delivery services to third-party providers, Medline is proud to have our own team members serve our customers every day,” said Jeff Brennan, vice president of transportation for Medline. “Our drivers are the visible face of Medline—present at customer facilities throughout the day, in all types of weather, without hesitation.”

According to a company press release, Medline’s fleet of more than 2,000 MedTrans drivers play an important role in Medline’s ability to provide next-day delivery to 95% of its U.S. customers.

National Truck Rodeo

Brennan also highlighted the cultural impact of the company’s annual National Truck Rodeo, now in its third year.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see how the National Truck Rodeo has showcased our driving culture of commitment, technical expertise and safety,” Brennan said. “This work fosters friendly competition and encourages our teams to support one another in striving for continuous improvement.”

This spring, Medline hosted five regional rodeos for its drivers and their families at Medline facilities across the nation. These regional events follow more local events held earlier in the year at the company’s 45 distribution centers in the United States.

Celebrating Safety

The first prize winner in each of three categories at the regional levels received an award for $1,500 and had the opportunity to compete at the MedTrans National Truck Rodeo. At the National Truck Rodeo, the regional winners competed for a share of $15,000 in prize money and provided inspiration to the company’s more than 2,000 drivers.

According to Brennan, Medline’s investment in this internal initiative for its MedTrans drivers not only celebrates their commitment to workplace safety and employee engagement but also reinforces the company’s broader mission to deliver excellence and reliability across every customer touchpoint.

National Class A Truck Winners

First Prize ($2,500 Prize): Kevin English, of St. Peters, Mo, has been driving for 20 years, two of which have been with MedTrans and the competitive compensation. He says some of the best parts about working for MedTrans have been the ability to be home frequently.

“Winning this Rodeo means that all those years of driving have paid off in more than just a paycheck,” English said. “It means I’ve developed real skills that are used to make healthcare run better in my own way.”

Second Prize ($1,500 Prize): Gerald Britt, of Olive Branch, Miss., has been driving for more than 30 years, five of which have been with MedTrans, which he says is the most rewarding job he has ever had.

“I couldn’t have done this without the support of my awesome supervising team – they’re always helping me bring the best to our customers,” Britt said.

Third Prize ($1,000 Prize): Dakota Hulin, of Mount Hermon, La., has been driving for nine years, and this is his first year with MedTrans. To him, the best part about driving for Medline’s private fleet has been the upward mobility and support from a strong leadership team.

“I enjoy the opportunity to travel and network with other employees across the company, so participating in this Rodeo has created some good core memories,” Hulin said.

National Class B Truck Winners

First Prize ($2,500 Prize): Phillip Alongi, of Kansas City, Mo., has been driving for 10 years, four of which have been with MedTrans. One of his favorite parts about working for MedTrans is the work-life balance it provides.

“I am a competitive person and enjoy competing with my peers to showcase our skills,” Alongi said. “This has really been an opportunity to show how important being a skilled driver is to me.”

Second Prize ($1,500 Prize): Sergio Barrantes, of Middletown, Del., has been driving for 25 years, seven of which have been with MedTrans.

“I’m really glad to be driving with Medline because it’s a solid company with good people, and a team that feels like a family,” Barrantes said. “Placing in this competition is an honor and a humbling experience and means a lot to me on a personal level.”

Third Prize ($1,000 Prize): Chris Pfohl, of Zebulon, Ga., has been driving for 13 years, all with MedTrans.

“At MedTrans, hard work comes with advancement opportunities,” Pfohl said. “Placing in this competition brings me a great sense of pride in the work that I am doing, and I’ve enjoyed representing our southeast team on a national level.”

National Parcel Truck Winners

First Prize ($2,500 Prize): Robert Villa Remijio, of Goodyear, Ariz., has been driving for 10 years, two of which have been with MedTrans.

“Winning this competition is more than just receiving a title or an award, it is a validation of the hard work, dedication, and passion I’ve poured into this journey,” Villa Remijio said. “It reflects not only my personal growth, but also the support and belief my wife has had in me along the way.”

Second Prize ($1,500 Prize): Adam Parrella, of Jeffersonville, Ind., has been driving for 12 years, two of which have been with MedTrans.

“Placing second in this Rodeo shows me that I’m one of the best parcel drivers on the road, and MedTrans has given me the support that I’ve needed to gain those skills,” Parrella said.

Third Prize ($1,000 Prize): Joshua Rebman, of Perryville, Md., has been driving for 13 years, three of which have been with MedTrans.

“Working for MedTrans has been a great opportunity to connect with healthcare providers and to spend time on the road reflecting on my faith,” Rebman said.