NAPFTDS conference rolls into Reno

RENO, Nev. — The National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS) kicked off its 2024 annual conference this morning in Reno, Nevada — “The Biggest Little City in the World.” This year marks the association’s 34th annual conference.

About 120 attendees from 70 member schools gathered for the event, which continues through Wednesday, April 24, and features informative sessions in addition to association business meetings.

“NAPFTDS is excited to be in Reno, Nevada. This is a new area for our annual conference, and it will be exciting to see what Reno holds for us and to see the sights,” said Martin Garsee, executive director of NAPFTDS. “The agenda has a great lineup of speakers that will share information that will help you better understand the industry and keep us up to date on activity in the trucking industry.”

Wednesday’s activities began with a defensive security training session, followed by an official welcome from NAPFTDS President Lorie Latigo. In addition to an update on the activities of the Truckload Carriers Association, presented by Dave Heller, the group’s vice president of safety and government affairs, the afternoon is set aside for NAPFTDS business, vendor recognition and presentations, and a 6 p.m. reception to welcome attendees.

Tuesday’s sessions include presentations from FASTPORT, the American Trucking Associations, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, the Commercial Vehicle Training Association and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

The event is set to wrap up Wednesday after an FMCSA Update, a discussion on concerns in the training industry and a final board meeting.

NAPFTDS is a membership trade organization with a goal of providing resources for publicly funded truck driving schools.