Parking-only rest area in Iowa’s Warren County to close Nov. 18 for the winter

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) will temporarily close an undeveloped rest area at milepost 51 on southbound Interstate 35 in Warren County beginning on Monday, Nov. 18, according to an IDOT press release.
“The rest area is used mostly by commercial motor carriers,” the release said. “Because the ramp from the rest area to I-35 is on an incline, large vehicles often have trouble getting traction to merge onto I-35 during winter weather, causing a dangerous situation on the roadway.”
The rest area is expected to reopen in late April 2025.
The closure is set to begin at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18. Visit www.511ia.org for any change to that schedule.