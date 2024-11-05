TCA partners with Wreaths Across America for Truckloads of Remembrance

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is partnering with Wreaths Across America (WAA) to participate in this year’s nationwide Truckloads of Remembrance and provide resources for the TCA Scholarship Fund.

Each year, WAA enlist the aid of more than 300 transportation companies to help “move the mission” across the U.S., according to Courtney George, director of transportation and industry relations for WAA.

These companies donate equipment, fuel, staffing, and time to deliver loads of sponsored veterans’ wreaths to their final resting places on the headstones of our nation’s servicemembers laid to rest at more than 4,200 participating cemeteries nationwide,” she said. “Truckloads of Remembrance is designed to help expand this reach within the industry through the partnership and support of industry Associations across the country.”

With this new partnership, TCA is registered as a WAA payback Sponsorship Group supporting the efforts for wreath placement at Arlington National Cemetery. TCA will be working to fill one trailer load of sponsored veterans’ wreaths to send to the cemetery this December, and the association needs support from its members and the public.

One trailer load is approximately 5,000 wreaths. Wreath sponsorships are $17 each, and TCA will receive back $5 per sponsorship, which will go to TCA’s Scholarship Fund.

Since 1973, the TCA Scholarship Fund has provided scholarships to students associated with the trucking industry.

“TCA is excited to expand its partnership with Wreaths Across America on its Truckloads of Remembrance campaign and help raise awareness and wreaths sponsorships for the mission,” said TCA President Jim Ward. “And to be able to also raise monies for our Scholarship Fund at the same time, that is a win-win.”

To sponsor a wreath and help TCA reach its goal of 5,000 veterans’ wreaths, click here.