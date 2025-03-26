Search for America’s top rookie military veteran driver who transitioned to trucking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kenworth, FASTPORT and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative are partnering in the search for America’s top rookie military veteran driver who successfully transitioned to the trucking industry following military service.

“The transportation industry not only embraces a veteran-ready ethos but actively integrates the invaluable skills and experiences our service members bring,” said Brad Bentley, Fastport president. “We are thrilled to return to the Mid-America Trucking Show with this year’s Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence grand prize – the Kenworth T680, a symbol of innovation and opportunity. Participating in the largest gathering of heavy-duty trucking professionals offers an unparalleled platform to honor our veterans and inspire new talent from the military community to join our ranks.”

Transition Trucking

Under the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” recognition program, Kenworth will provide the grand prize for the tenth consecutive year. This year’s award is a T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The truck will be shown at the Mid-America Trucking Show beginning Thursday at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville at the Fastport booth, #39001.

“The Mid-America Trucking Show is one of the largest heavy-duty trucking events and gatherings of industry professionals, enthusiasts, drivers, and the perfect place to reach potential Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award nominees and nominators,” said Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing. “Kenworth is honored to participate in this life-changing initiative for the tenth consecutive year and we look forward to awarding our flagship T680 to a deserving military veteran at the end of this year.”

Kenworth T680

The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 ultraleather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge and a rotating work table. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.

Hiring Our Heroes

“The transportation industry is a natural fit for veterans looking to continue a purpose-driven career that leverages the critical skill sets, specialized training, and leadership gained during military service – all highly coveted attributes that make them a strategic asset,” said Eric Eversole, U.S. Chamber of Commerce vice president and Hiring Our Heroes president “Hiring Our Heroes is proud to partner with FASTPORT and Kenworth for the tenth year to help service members successfully transition into the commercial trucking industry.”

The top driver will be determined by an expert panel of judges. To qualify, drivers must meet eligibility requirements as specified in the official Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award rules, including:

Be a legal resident of the continental United States and military veteran or current/former member of the National Guard or Reserves.

Graduated from PTDI-certified, NAPFTDS or CVTA member driver training school, with a valid CDL.

Have been employed by any for-hire carrier or private fleet that has pledged to hire veterans and hired as a CDL driver after January 1, 2024.

Nominations

Nominations open March 27, and the final deadline to submit applications will be June 20. Award semi-finalists will be announced on Aug. 4. Finalists will be invited to Columbus, Ohio to tour the National Veterans Memorial and Museum and attend a reception, followed by a tour of the Kenworth Chillicothe manufacturing plant, where the finalists will be announced. Public voting on the finalists will occur from Nov. 1-11. On Dec. 12, finalists will gather at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, where the final award announcement will be made, and the winner will drive home in the Kenworth T680.

Full criteria and online nomination forms are available now on the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” website.