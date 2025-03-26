PLM Fleet adds Brad Jacobs to leadership team

NEWARK, N.J. — PLM Fleet is welcoming Brad Jacobs to its leadership team.

“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Brad Jacobs to PLM Fleet,” said Keith Shipp, president, CEO. “His leadership will be instrumental in driving innovation and enhancing our customers’ experience. At PLM, we’re committed to expanding the boundaries of what’s possible with refrigerated trailer management, and Brad has a clear vision and proven track record of delivering transformative projects,

Longtime Leader

Jacobs joins PLM with over 20 years of leadership experience in fleet management and customer solutions, according to a PLM press release.

“PLM’s commitment to its clients is central to its success, driving innovation and encouraging creative thinking beyond traditional limits,” Jacobs said. “I deeply appreciate this client-focused approach and am excited to join the company at such a pivotal moment, working alongside some of the brightest talents in the industry.”

According to the release, Jacobs brings extensive leadership experience in the North American fleet industry, having most recently driven historic growth at Merchants Fleet. There he led product development, technology, and client consulting. At PLM, Jacobs will oversee technology and IT, marketing, and personalized customer solutions. He will be based at PLM’s Fleet Solutions Center headquarters in Newark, N.J.