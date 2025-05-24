The DOT can enforce English language proficiency — but not kindness and understanding

The trucking world was wildly enthusiastic about President Donald Trump’s April 28, 2025, Executive Order mandating that truck drivers be proficient in speaking and writing the English language.

In reality, the rule was already in place.

Section 391.11(b)(2) of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs) states that a person is qualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle if they “can read and speak the English language sufficiently to converse with the general public, to understand highway traffic signs and signals in the English language, to respond to official inquiries, and to make entries on reports and records.”

Trucking and driver groups were quick to support Trump’s 2025 order.

In a statement released by the American Trucking Associations (ATA), Dan Horvath, the group’s senior vice president of regulatory and safety policy said: “We look forward to working with FMCSA and the law enforcement community on an objective, consistent, and effective enforcement standard.”

Todd Spencer, president of the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) also spoke out in support.

“Truckers must be able to read road signs, communicate with law enforcement and respond in emergencies,” Spencer said. “When that doesn’t happen, people get hurt — or worse.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced new guidelines at an Austin, Texas trucking event on May 20.

“Americans are a lot safer on roads alongside truckers who can understand and interpret our traffic signs,” he said. “This commonsense change ensures the penalty for failure to comply is more than a slap on the wrist.”

So, why hasn’t the rule been enforced?

Since the English Language Proficiency requirement was already in the regulations, some might wonder why it wasn’t being enforced.

One reason is President Barak Obama’s Executive Order 13166, Improving Access to Services for Persons With Limited English Proficiency, issued in August 2000. The Justice Department was directed to oversee enforcement, requiring other agencies to submit plans of how they would comply with DOJ guidance. The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division began a website. lep.gov, to provide guidance to agencies and organizations trying to comply with the order.

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA), which puts together the guidelines used by enforcement officers and inspectors, even removed English language proficiency from its list of out-of-service (OOS) violations.

On May 1, 2025, CVSA reversed this action, noting that drivers must be able to communicate in English or be placed OOS.

Now … what does it mean to be ‘proficient’?

While the need for commercial drivers to speak and read English isn’t disputed, the question of how to determine whether a driver is “proficient” remains.

Just how is English proficiency measured? In the event of a DOT inspection, how does the inspector evaluate the driver’s ability to communicate in English?

On May 20, 2025, Philip Thomas, FMCSA’s deputy associate administrator for safety, issued a memo to FMCSA staff advising all personnel to conduct all roadside inspections in English. Previously, inspectors were allowed to question drivers in their native language or use an interpreter. If the inspector and driver are not able to communicate effectively in English, a two-step assessment will be applied.

Step 1: Driver Interview

Step 1 of the assessment is a driver interview. The inspector will evaluate “the driver’s ability to respond sufficiently to official inquiries and directions in English.” Exactly what the conversation should include is heavily redacted with thick, black lines in the memo released to the public.

No interpreters, cue cards, phone apps or other interpretive aids are allowed to be used. If the driver passes Step 1, the inspector proceeds to the next step. If the driver fails Step 1, he or she is placed OOS, and no further steps are necessary.

Step 2: Traffic Sign Assessment

In Step 2, the inspector conducts an assessment of the driver’s ability to understand highway traffic signs. Again, details in the FMCSA memo have been redacted, likely to prevent drivers from memorizing answers in lieu of fully understanding how to read the signs.

When consistently applied, the two-step assessment should be sufficient for determining English proficiency — but will application be consistent? Will characteristics such as accents, dress, or cultural differences impact the inspector’s assessment?

That begs the question: Will drivers also be fair in their assessment of others?

Speaking as a former truck driver, I hope law enforcement officials will demonstrate more professionalism on the issue of English proficiency than many drivers do. Articles on the topic published by trucking news outlets, including TheTrucker.com, or on social media are often followed by a long list of readers’ comments, most of them critical of foreign-born drivers.

Even though many “foreign” drivers are just as qualified to drive as US-born drivers, they’re often derided as being unintelligent, untrustworthy, poorly trained and unsafe. In addition, many comments disparage clothing that may be customary in other cultures, such as headwear or sandals. And, all too often, comments are racist in nature.

These comments don’t reflect well on the trucking industry as a whole or on its professional drivers.

Far too many American drivers ignore the fact that some of these immigrant drivers drove professionally and safely in their home countries before moving to the U.S. Others may be new to trucking but are able learn quickly and become assets to the industry. Still others are fleeing from oppression in their home countries, while others are simply seeking an opportunity to make a living to support their families.

It’s true that “bad apples” exist, but painting all drivers born outside the U.S. with the same brush is wrong.

Learn in your native tongue, but “drive” in English.

The number of foreign-born drivers operating CMVs on U.S. highways has increased. Helping those who wish to immigrate to the U.S. is big business. Some of the largest U.S. carriers sponsor immigrants for U.S. Employment-Based Green Cards, which are good for up to 10 years, or for other work authorization. Other businesses walk applicants through the entire process — for a fee — helping connect them with sponsoring carriers and apply for visas.

Additionally, an internet search for “English as a second language CDL schools” turns up a school in Fife, Washington, that has instructors who are fluent in Spanish, Russian and Ukrainian. Another school, this one in Frederick, Maryland, touts eight options for languages — three of them from the Middle East. And there are many more.

While students might feel more comfortable and learn more quickly when taught in their native language, proficiency in English remains mandatory for CMV operation.

As for road signs, many follow international standards. A red, octagonal-shaped sign means stop, even if it says “ARRET” (French), “ALTO” (Spanish) or “DUR” (Turkish) on it. An inverted red triangle means Yield. A red circle with a slash? Don’t do whatever is in the picture. Some signs, however, contain English text without familiar symbols.

Enforcing regulations requiring English proficiency should help improve highway safety. Thus far, there are no regulations to improve kindness and understanding on the highway.