261 LTL drivers honored for achieving total 328M accident-free miles

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO Logistics, Inc. announced Monday that a record number of less-than-truckload drivers have been honored for achieving safety milestones in 2021.

The company recognized 261 professional drivers in its North American network for driving a total of 328 million accident-free miles — a new high-water mark for the company.

Of the 132 LTL drivers who reached accident-free milestones in the last six months of 2021, 109 surpassed one million miles, 18 surpassed two million miles, and five drivers achieved the highest honor of three million accident-free miles:

Allan Bryan (Pennsylvania)

Kevin Christie (California)

Donald Forman (Tennessee)

Jerry McDonald (Minnesota)

Frank Mills (Louisiana)

“We congratulate all our million-milers for their phenomenal achievements in 2021,” Mario Harik, acting president of less-than-truckload and chief information officer of XPO Logistics, said. “Our LTL workplace extends to our trucks, where our 12,000 drivers become ambassadors of our values. We’re immensely proud of the team’s commitment to our safety culture.”

XPO is the third largest North American provider of LTL transportation, with a national network of 291 service centers and over 12,000 professional truck drivers. On average, it takes a driver approximately a decade of safe driving to attain one million miles without an accident.