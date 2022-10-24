ATA recognizes 9th LEAD ATA graduating class, welcomes 10th

SAN DIEGO — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has welcomed 18 executives into the association’s 10th LEAD ATA program during the ATA Management Conference and Exhibition (MCE), which began on Saturday, Oct. 22, and runs through Tuesday, Oct. 25.

ATA also recognized the ninth graduating class of the federation’s leadership program.

“Finding and retaining the next generation of leadership is critical to our industry’s continued growth,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said. “The impressive men and women that make up the LEAD ATA program are setting our industry and association up for success.”

LEAD ATA, sponsored by DriverReach, “offers exclusive educational opportunities for trucking industry executives, incorporating real-world problem solving and advanced industry insights,” a news release stated. “Throughout the course of the yearlong program, ‘LEADers’ are educated about the regulatory and legislative processes and ATA’s efforts to shape those processes, including advocacy, image and outreach, research and leadership training.”

During this year’s MCE, ATA recognized 13 members of the class first introduced last year in Nashville as the ninth group of graduates to complete the program.

They are:

Lindsey Anderson, Ruan Transportation Management Systems.

Lucas Connell, TCW, Inc.

Alicia Echols, Bennett Heavy & Specialized LLC.

Lance Fausett, FedEx Freight.

Christopher Gulker, TrueNorth Companies.

James Herzog, Pressure Systems International.

Bruna Kramer, FedEx Ground.

Robert Lester, USA Truck.

Stephen Sanders, Cummins Inc.

Rachel Singleton, Ken Stabler Trucking LLC.

Joseph Skomorucha, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Tyler Tigges, Great West Casualty Company.

Angela Tillery, FedEx Freight.

In addition, ATA announced that 18 men and women would be participating in the program in the coming year.

They are:

Jeremy Carmichael, Ruan Transportation Management Systems.

Kyle Check, Pressure Systems International.

Madison Conway, DDC Freight Process Outsourcing.

Tyler Damazo, PGT Trucking.

Monika Darwish, Kodiak Robotics.

Carson Davidenko, FedEx Freight.

Kelsey Gibson, Covenant Transport.

Mitch Giesey, FedEx Ground.

Johnathan Gong, Youngs Commercial Transfer.

Isaac Issa, Legacy Express Trucking Inc.

Amy Kofoed, Navistar.

Meredith Priestley, Cargo Transporters Inc.

Grant Russo, Cummins Inc.

Amanda Schuier, Jetco Delivery.

William Usher III, Usher Transport Inc.

John Waters, Werner Enterprises.

Sabrina Williams, J&M Tank Lines Inc.

John Zuckett, Yellow.

“The LEAD ATA program was created with the future in mind, continually encouraging the development and growth of next generations of leaders in the trucking industry. With graduates having representation on nearly every committee, LEAD ATA’s involvement with not only the American Trucking Associations, but on Capitol Hill, with their companies, and with their local communities only continues to grow,” DriverReach Founder and CEO Jeremy Reymer said. “As a proud sponsor, DriverReach has had the opportunity to engage with these dynamic leaders and watch this program grow immensely. On behalf of DriverReach, we are thrilled to welcome the 10th Class of LEAD ATA.”