Children celebrate trucker parents in IFDA essay contest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The 2022 International Foodservice Distributor Association’s (IFDA) Truck Driving Championship is not only a showcase of skills necessary to be a truck driver but also a chance for families and industry colleagues to show their appreciation for truckers.

Trucking and the transportation system are important to the economy, with the industry having an economic impact of $330-plus billion and a total employment impact of more than 1 million.

This year’s event, held Oct. 13-15 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida, saw distribution drivers compete to highlight their safety skills. The event began with a written exam followed by a pre-trip inspection and field obstacle course.

For drivers’ children, Fleet Advantage sponsored and co-organized the event’s annual Kids Essay Contest. The essay contest gives children of truck drivers three essay questions to share why they are proud of their truck-driving parent, including what animated character reminds them of their parent and why.

“On behalf of IFDA, we thank Fleet Advantage for its continued support of the Kids Contest for the Truck Driving Championship,” Lisa Broyhill, vice president of industry relations at the IFDA, said. “We truly appreciate and value the company’s tremendous support of our organization and the industry we represent.”

Roman Skorupa, 17, son of Daryl Skorupa from Gordon Food Service, won first place in the 11-17-year age range.

“My dad works countless hours to provide for our family. He always puts our family first and makes us proud of our last name,” Daryl Skorupa said. “My dad taught me to have a great work ethic.”

Celena Russell, 9, daughter of Anthony Russell from U.S. Foods, shared, “The animated characters that reminds me of my dad is the Hulk and SpongeBob because he is funny and strong.”

Katerina Jones, vice president of marketing and business development at Fleet Advantage, said that she and her company “recognize the daily sacrifices these professionals make alongside with their families, and we’re proud to be a leading supporter and sponsor of such an event that celebrates their contribution to the economy and our ability to enjoy our everyday goods and services.”

In addition to the essay contest, there was also a “Draw Your Hero” contest for children 7 and under.