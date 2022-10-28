Love’s donates $150K to Operation Homefront

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has extended a $150,000 donation to Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that aids military families.

The donation will come from the sale of special edition Operation Homefront tumblers, combined with a gift from the company.

“Veterans Day is a day for us to ‘pay it forward’ and say, ‘thank you’ to all current and former military members,” Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s, said. “We always enjoy finding new ways to support our veterans and Operation Homefront for the dedicated and impactful work they do.”

On Friday, Nov. 11, all who have served or those currently serving in the military can get a free roller grill item and fountain drink with the purchase of one roller grill item at participating locations. A special edition, 24-ounce Operation Homefront tumbler will also be available for purchase throughout the month of November, with $5 from each sale going directly to the organization while supplies last.

“Our military families need our support, now, more than ever, and we are so grateful to Love’s for their steadfast commitment to help us build strong, stable, and secure military families,” Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, COO of Operation Homefront, said. “Veterans Day is the perfect time to show our military families that we are grateful for all they have done for our nation in its time of need and to work hard to be there for them in their time of need.”

In effort of helping military families overcome short-term bumps in the road and avoid long-term chronic problems, Operation Homefront offers critical assistance in areas including rent-free housing, financial support, caregiver support and various other recurring support programs.

For more information or to donate, visit https://operationhomefront.org/.