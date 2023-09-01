Dominion Microstrategies is helping truckers find their power through tailored financial solutions

BIG SPRING, Texas — Dominion Microstrategies LLC (DM) is working to help truckers financially prepare for the financial road ahead.

DM provides security to trucker families’ finances, eliminates debt and provides safe retirement solutions, according to a news release.

The company’s president and CEO, Joe Acosta, said understands the challenges truckers face maintaining financial stability.

Recognizing the importance of safeguarding their family’s future, the company also offers comprehensive life insurance plans tailored to truckers’ specific needs and budgets, the news release stated.

In addition, DM provides truckers with mortgage protection, fixed index annuities and final expense solutions.

By offering these services, the company “aims to lessen the financial burden of unexpected events, such as accidents, illnesses or death, ensuring truckers can focus on their work travels without holding the burden of the lack of financial security.”

DM also offers customized debt elimination strategies. By analyzing each unique situation of truckers, the company develops personalized plans to help said truckers become debt-free and achieve financial stability in the long run.

“We understand the importance of financial security for truckers and their families,” Acosta said. “Our mission is to provide tailored financial solutions that fit our clients’ needs and budgets, regardless of age or health. We are committed to empowering truckers with the necessary tools and resources to protect what matters most and achieve financial freedom.”

Additionally, DM specializes in retirement financial solutions, “ensuring truckers can retire peacefully,” the news release stated.