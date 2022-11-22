Howe’s Hall of Fame inducts Angelique Temple

DALLAS and NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – Howes Hall of Fame has inducted Angelique Temple, owner of Tornado Transport and a driver of 23 years.

Temple said that when she was 12 years old, she spotted a tanker truck while riding with her father and decided that she wanted to drive one for a living. She said her father told her there was no way his daughter was going to become a truck driver.

At 21, Temple moved to Virginia, where she obtained her CDL and HAZMAT certification.

From there, she started driving a tanker truck hauling gasoline and other hazardous materials for the next 20 years.

Temple earned the nickname “Tornado” for her ability and speed at turning loads. It didn’t take long for Temple to start earning safety awards year after year. Her diligence and reliability put her in high demand by some of America’s largest chemical companies.

In 2015, Temple was recognized as a distinguished professional in her field by Women of Distinction Magazine. She also became a standing member of the FMSCA Driver Panel. Temple also serves as a member of the Women In Trucking Image Team. Moreover, she surpassed two million miles of incident-free driving.

A mother of six, Temple has spent many late night and early morning hours on the road to allow her the time to raise her children.

One year ago, she was able to start her own company, Tornado Transport.

“The whole time that I was working for companies, it wasn’t just me working. It was me planning and building relationships, getting all my information, and putting all my ducks in a row,” Temple said. “I had to know that when I went out on my own, I was going to be successful and not have to turn back.”

Temple is also involved in her church year-round and spends the holidays helping charitable organizations with her family. She and her eldest son are also planning to open a state-of-the-art community center.

“A community center where people can come and learn, come and swim, come and hear lectures,” Temple said. “We’ll have a daycare.”

These plans, along with a housing component and thoughts of a specialized supermarket, keep Temple busy.

Despite being busy with projects, Temple also has time to raise and rescue animals. For 13 years she has been rescuing pit bulls, which often ride with her in truck.

“If I’m not helping people, I’m helping animals,” Temple said. “Either way, somebody’s getting helped. Like it or not, it’s just what it is.”

“Angelique is more than just a hard-working driver or flourishing entrepreneur,” Erika Howes, VP of business development, said. “She is an absolutely amazing person. The minute we heard about Angelique, we were interested in her story. But as soon as we spoke with her, we were truly captivated. She oozes positivity and demonstrates the ultimate can-do attitude. It’s been clear from the start that nothing will ever hold her back. She is the type of person who exemplifies what it means to be a role model.”