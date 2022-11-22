Alvys announces new feature for calculating IFTA taxes

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — Alvys has released a new feature to aid trucking companies in calculating International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) taxes.
“Most trucking companies use a third-party app to calculate IFTA tax,” Reuben Sheyko, a former dispatcher, said. “With Alvys, it’s included with the Transportation Management System (TMS), and it’s easier to use because all of the data you need is already there.”
Alvys is a new TMS designed for small to midsize trucking companies.
“The cloud-based platform eliminates friction between sourcing, fulfilling and managing loads through powerful integrations and cross department communication,” a news release stated.
Alvys’ new IFTA feature is available for all existing and new customers at no extra cost.
For more information, visit https://alvys.com.
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.