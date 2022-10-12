J.B. Hunt awards $250K to American students

LOWELL, Ark. – J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has awarded a total of $250,000 in scholarships to 100 recipients as part of the company’s new scholarship program, the J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families.

“Leading this program is one of the many ways J.B. Hunt is working to give back to our communities,” Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt, said. “The innovative ideas that will transform the world are with the students of today and we want to ensure they have the opportunity to learn, grow and reach their full potential.”

The application-based scholarship program is available to dependent children or grandchildren of J.B. Hunt employees who currently attend or plan to attend an accredited two or four-year college, trade school or vocational school.

Awards are renewable each year for up to four years as long as the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA and full-time enrollment. The J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families inaugural class represents more than 60 locations throughout the country.

For recipient and Chicago native Alyssa Louise Geonanga, the scholarship will help her pursue a career as a supply chain analyst.

“J.B. Hunt truly values its people and provides them and their families with the necessary resources to succeed,” Geonanga said. “I am deeply honored to have been a recipient of the J.B. Hunt Scholarships for Families. It has allowed me to continue my education, make an impact in my community and has given me the motivation to persevere and the confidence to succeed.”

Northwest Arkansas recipient Sam Lonneman said the scholarship program speaks to the integrity of the company.

“People love to say J.B. Hunt is a people-first company focused on being more than just an employer, but also a foundation and a resource for its employees and their families,” Lonneman said. “Receiving this scholarship is proof that these words aren’t just fluff; this company really is true to their message about doing right by their people.”

The J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families is supported by Scholarship America, an organization that works to enrich education by assisting individuals, corporations and communities with fundraising and awarding scholarships to students.

J.B. Hunt has plans to continue the program in 2023, which is news that employees like Chris Ferguson and his family will eagerly anticipate the assistance.

“The gift from J.B. Hunt will allow my son, Hugh, to complete his education and become a pediatric cardiologist, a profession near and dear to his heart, quite literally,” Ferguson, an analyst for J.B. Hunt, said. “In the seventh grade, after playing tennis one hot afternoon, Hugh was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, which causes his heart to beat quickly. The funds provided in this scholarship may someday help find a cure for this condition. The Ferguson family wants J.B. Hunt to know that we, as an organization, are not only providing an outstanding delivery and logistics experience but are also changing the lives of employees.”