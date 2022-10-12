TheTrucker.com
Tractor-trailer rollover spills beer, causes shutdown of I-135 lanes

By The Trucker News Staff -
Hundreds of cases of Budweiser spilled along the grassy areas of Interstate 135 on the morning of Oct. 11 after this big rig turned over. (Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. — A rollover crash caused hundreds of cases of beer spill onto Interstate 135 in Kansas on the morning of Oct. 11.

Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said in a Facebook post that they responded to the call about the rollover, which was near milepost 79 in South Saline County, “shortly before 7 a.m.”

Photos from the KHP’s Facebook page show many cases of Budweiser littering the grass on the side of the highway.

KHP posted that they shut down the right lane of I-135 for recovery of the semi and “all this beer.”

Luckily, no injuries were reported. There has been no word on how much beer was able to be saved or what caused the accident.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

