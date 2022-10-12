NMFTA opens cybersecurity conference to entire trucking industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that its annual Digital Solutions Conference on Cybersecurity will open to the entire trucking industry.

This year’s conference is set for Nov. 13-15 at the Westin in Old Alexandria. Registration is available at the conference’s website by clicking here. The event is free.

After kicking off with a welcome reception on the evening on Nov. 13, the general meeting begins on Nov. 14 with educational sessions touching on cellular cybersecurity, e-mail security and mobile device security, according to a news release.

Nov. 15’s sessions cover topics such as vehicle security and enterprise security, as well as keynote speaker Eric O’Neill — a former FBI counterterrorism and counterintelligence operative.

Yongdae Kim, Ph.D., professor of electrical engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, will also present. He and his team have recently developed a system that can automatically analyze vulnerabilities of LTE mobile systems, the news release stated.

The conference will close with a panel discussion titled “The Future of Cybersecurity — Where Do We Go From Here?” That panel will be moderated by Michael Wickham, senior staff engineer at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab.

“We have been having this conference for many years for the LTL industry,” Debbie Sparks, executive director of NMFTA, said. “With so many digital security threats facing the trucking industry, we are very pleased to open the conference up to the entire industry so all will have the opportunity to benefit from these insights.”

In addition to O’Neill, Kim and Wickham, other conference speakers include Chase Cunningham, Ericom; Gema Howell, National Institute of Standards and Technology; Jeremy Daily, Ph.D., Colorado State University; Kate Vajda, Dragos; and Ahmed Shah, Red Canari.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to register soon to ensure availability. NMFTA encourages participation not only from IT professionals in the industry, but also from individuals who manage their own trucks along with supporting software.