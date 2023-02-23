Milk hauler Milky Way celebrates 75th anniversary

LYNDEN, Wash. — Dairy hauler Milky Way is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Milky Way entered the milk-hauling business in 1948 and, by the 1970s, was the largest motor carrier of bulk fluid milk within the state of Washington, according to a company news release.

It is still the premier hauler for the dairy industry throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“We are proud to mark this significant milestone, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers in the Pacific Northwest region for many years to come,” LTI, Inc./Milky Way President Eric Badger said. “Over the past 75 years, we have seen many changes, but some things have not changed. Our drivers are still the best in the business, safely and reliably picking up milk and delivering it to processing centers each day, and we have dedicated support teams in each location making sure our local dairies and other farms are supported. We are also grateful for the loyalty of long-standing customers, vendors and partners that have contributed to our long-term success. We take pride in representing the traditional values of integrity, efficiency, and personal service throughout our organization.”