Fleet Advantage announces 2022 milestones

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fleet Advantage announced Feb. 13 several milestones it achieved over the last 12 months, including exceeding more than $760 million in lease originations.

The company now totals $2.4 billion in assets under management and serves as the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks, according to a news release.

The company has now purchased, financed, managed and disposed of more than 30,000 Class 8 vehicles with a current fleet size over 19,000.

New leadership in 2023

Fleet Advantage enters 2023 under the leadership of Brian Holland, who previously served as the company’s president and CFO, succeeding John Flynn, who announced his retirement in December. Through an annual donation toward education and curriculum, Flynn will launch the John J. Flynn Scholarship Program later in 2023.

Continued focus on business agility, flexibility

“During 2022, Fleet Advantage placed an emphasis on helping its portfolio of corporate transportation fleets remain nimble and agile in their business operations due to the persistently changing economic climate,” the news release noted. “The company continued to help inject more flexibility into its clients’ operations, while helping them pay closer attention to their truck’s Life Cycles to understand where they can save money by optimizing and shortening replacement cycles. This resulted in a significant increase in customer satisfaction levels, along with the adoption of flexible leasing and shorter life cycles. This focus Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) has also enabled Fleet Advantage to ensure that 98% of its trucks are equipped with the latest safety features and technology.”

Focusing on bridging to alternate fuel technologies

Over the last 12 months, the company announced a new program that helps corporate truck fleets certify their greenhouse gas emissions output, that would be mandated under a proposed rule issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. It also recently announced it will be placing orders for 200 – EV Class 8 tractors for deliveries commencing in calendar year 2023. Additionally, Fleet Advantage has equipped several clients with electric yard tractors, as well as electric trailers for certain applications.

“With Fleet Advantage’s help, companies have vastly improved their environmental footprint by reducing CO2 emissions by over 1,000,000 metric tons,” the news release noted.

Strong emphasis on serving local communities

Through Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around The Corner program, the company made charitable donations to 18 organizations in 2022.

In addition to well-deserving local organizations, Fleet Advantage partnered with GP Transco and became part of the Trucking and Logistics Partners for Ukraine.

GP Transco and Fleet Advantage were both recognized as 2022 Humanitarian Logistics Award Winners.

The company also partnered with truckersfinalmile.org for a second year and became the official sponsor of the program with a contribution that helps secure a total of 20 college education savings accounts to help children that experience a loss of a parent truck driver out on the road and away from home.

The Fleet Advantage team also came together and collected supplies to assist in the Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief efforts.

“I could not be more proud of our team, whether it’s serving our corporate partners or individual communities with important causes, we have the most dedicated and committed staff in the industry,” Brian Holland, CEO of Fleet Advantage, said. “The economic challenges look to remain ahead of us in 2023, but we are equipped with the most advanced analytics, innovative data-driven insights, and flexible solutions available in the transportation industry to help our partners remain agile in running their businesses with the lowest possible operating costs. We are grateful that our clients continue to choose Fleet Advantage as their trusted advisor.”