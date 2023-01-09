Fleet Advantage announces CEO’s retirement, successor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fleet Advantage’s Chief Executive Officer John Flynn, a 40-year veteran of the trucking and transportation industries, retired effective Dec. 31, 2022, the company announced on Jan. 4.

Brian Holland, president and CFO, has been named as the next CEO, according to a news release.

Flynn founded his first startup in the 1980s.

During the early period of his career, Flynn decided to focus on private corporate truck fleets, developing mathematical formulas to confirm that shorter lease terms resulted in lower total cost. He also structured off-balance sheet Operating Leases.

“We set out to build a company that would offer the flexibility but not the risk of ownership and combined the attributes of hard work and dedication and a commitment to excellence in customer service, using an innovative approach supported by data analytics to effect change within the transportation sector,” Flynn said. “We are proud of what our team has accomplished through the years and are gratified to be serving a number of world-class private fleets that have adopted our philosophy and approach by focusing on asset management, including equipment acquisition, financing, fleet services support and asset disposition and the total cost of ownership.”

Holland described Flynn as a legend in the trucking industry.

“He’s helped Fleet Advantage earn the respect of both transportation and equipment finance industries, and his bold nature has been exactly what our nation has needed to constantly push the envelope to develop a cleaner, more modern truck transport system,” Holland said.

Holland joined Fleet Advantage in 2011 and was appointed president and a director of the company in 2014.