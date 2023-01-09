Intermodal Association of North America elects new board members, officers

CALVERTON, Md. – The Intermodal Association of North America (IANA) installed its 2023 Board of Directors and officers on Jan. 1.

Shelli Austin, president of InTek Freight & Logistics Inc., was elected chair of the board. Austin has served as InTek’s president and co-founder for 12 years, a news release stated.

“Shelli’s commitment to IANA and intermodalism is second to none,” IANA President and CEO Joni Casey said. “We look forward to her continued leadership in her role as the Association’s Chair.”

Tom Williams, group vice president of consumer products at BNSF Railway, was elected vice chair, and Trevor Ash, chief executive officer of CIE Manufacturing, Inc. was elected treasurer.

Ash was among the five board members who were re-elected to three-year terms, including Michael Burton, C&K Trucking, LLC; Robert A. Cannizzaro, Virginia International Terminals, Inc.; Tim Humbert, C.H. Robinson; and Maryclare Kenney, CSX Transportation. Along with Austin and Williams, continuing members of the board of directors are Christopher Brach, Radiant Road & Rail Services; Dr. Noel Hacegaba, Port of Long Beach; Doug Hoehn, Milestone Equipment Holdings; Donna Lemm, IMC Companies; Kevin Lhotak, Reliable Transportation Specialists, Inc.; and Barbara Melvin, South Carolina Ports Authority.