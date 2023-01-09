Montway Auto Transport joins with Auction Direct Transport

CHICAGO, Ill. — Montway Auto Transport has announced that Auction Direct Transport (ADT) has joined forces with the brand.

ADT specializes in vehicle shipping and transportation services from auctions to dealers via its carrier network of over 11,000.

“Dealers source vehicles from multiple channels, including physical and online auctions, and this strategy has been growing post-pandemic,” said Kaye Ceille, president of Business Solutions Group at Montway Auto Transport. “ADT has made a tremendous name for itself among automotive dealers in a very short time. They offer a level of expertise and relationships that will help Montway’s dealer partners further diversify their inventories, meet changing consumer demands and compete in today’s marketplace. ADT’s customer-first approach and transparency also align with our commitment to providing a five-star customer experience.”

With ongoing inventory challenges, dealers are sourcing units from auctions outside of their local markets.

“Of those moves, 40% are greater than 150 miles, which is out of range for local auction transporters, creating a need for reliable, nationwide auto transportation services,” a news release stated.

To date, Montway has delivered approximately 1 million vehicles and served more than 1 million customers.

“I’ve worked in the automotive industry in several capacities for more than 20 years, from wholesale auctions to franchise dealerships and now, vehicle transport,” said Steve Carlson, ADT founder. “Much of our rapid growth can be attributed to the fact that our customers trust us. They know I’ve been in their shoes, understand the challenges of this business and can solve issues that might arise. Their trust in us is critically important to everything we do.”