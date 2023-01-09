GeoSpace Labs releases AI Dashcam

LAKELAND, Fla. — GeoSpace Labs has launch its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dashcam.

According to a news release, the AI Dashcam :is supported by an enhanced safety platform that transforms the way fleets manage driver safety. GeoSpace’s event intelligence technology analyzes every video within seconds to determine the context and severity. Fleets now have the power to prevent accidents and structurally reduce risk.”

Distracted driving is responsible for 87% of preventable crashes every year, according to GeoSpace Labs.

“With insurance costs at an all-time high and road crashes predicted to be a leading cause of death over the next decade, operating a safe fleet has never been more critical to the health and success of the businesses that power the physical economy,” the news release stated.

Key features of the AI Dashcam include high HD video resolution and a wide field of view for more coverage, up to 104 hours of camera storage and a built-in Quick Capture feature button to instantly initiate an automatic video upload to safety departments.

“What we’re doing here at GeoSpace is bringing professional grade technology to the smaller fleets and independent operators who would otherwise struggle to be able to afford these cutting-edge tools,” Mark Rupert, GeoSpace Labs president, said. “We simply don’t believe that cost should be a barrier on American roads to safety.”

The GeoSpace Labs advanced AI dashcam and GPS tracking systems products are available at: https://powergps.io