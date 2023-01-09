Women In Trucking calls for 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award nominations

PLOVER, Wis – Women In Trucking Association, Truckstop and Transportation Intermediaries Association are seeking nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award. The award started in 2015 to recognize outstanding individuals for their achievements and leadership in logistics.

“Every year more women are entering the logistics industry, and this award will recognize and honor a leader who has demonstrated her passion for the supply chain as well as in advancing and empowering women along the way,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT.

Sponsored by Truckstop and TIA, the award is open to high-performing women in any field related to logistics, including supply chain management, third-party logistics, and trucking.

“We at TIA appreciate the opportunity to recognize and empower women working in the 3PL industry and support the 2023 Distinguished Women in Logistics Award,” Anne Reinke, president, and CEO of TIA, said. “We are looking forward to announcing the winner at TIA 2023 Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition April 19-22 in Orlando.”

Previous DWLA winners are:

2022: Nicole Glenn, president and CEO of Candor Expedite

2021: Angela Eliacostas, president and founder of AGT Global Logistics

2020: Sue Spero, president of Carrier Services of Tennessee, Inc.

2019: Judy McReynolds, chairman, president and CEO of ArcBest

2018: Renee Krug, CEO of Global Tranz

2017: Andra Rush, chair and CEO of Rush Trucking Corporation, CEO and president of Dakkota Integrated Systems, and chair, CEO and president of Detroit Manufacturing Systems

2016: Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer; EVP People and HR, J. B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

2015: Kristy Knichel, president of Knichel Logistics

The award selection committee includes representatives from WIT, Truckstop, TIA and academia.

“The Women In Trucking Association continues to be one of the most instrumental organizations for the advancement of women in transportation and logistics,” Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer of Truckstop, said. “We are proud to support The Distinguished Woman in Logistics Award and look forward to highlighting the achievements of these inspiring leaders.”

The winner of the 2023 DWLA will be announced during the TIA 2023 Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition April 21 in Orlando, Florida.

Anyone may nominate a candidate by completing and submitting the nomination form at womenintrucking.org/distinguished-woman-in-logistics. Nominations are due Feb. 20.

For additional information regarding the nomination process, send an email to [email protected].