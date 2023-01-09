JX Truck Center-Gaylord opens new facility with expanded services

GAYLORD, Mich. – JX Truck Center-Gaylord opened the doors of its new facility to customers on Monday, providing an services that include all makes and models parts, maintenance and repairs, truck rental and leasing, and pre-owned vehicle sales.

The newly renovated dealership is off Interstate 75, approximately three miles from its previous parts-only location, at 1160 Milbocker Road in Gaylord, Michigan.

With 11,625 sq. ft., the dealership will have large parts and merchandise showrooms, as well as nine service bays with translucent-style overhead doors to maximize natural lighting. JX Truck Center-Gaylord will be fully staffed with personnel from its previous location, including service technicians from other JX Truck Center locations. It is on five acres, with space for truck and trailer parking.

“We’re proud to announce the new JX Truck Center-Gaylord is now open for business,” said JX Operations Manager Micah Herin. “We’re ready to serve a greater range of customer needs and provide an outstanding JX Customer Xperience.”

Parts and service at JX Truck Center-Gaylord facility will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and sales, rental and leasing will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

For more information, visit jxe.com and jxgbff.org or call 989-735-6003 or toll free at 833-455-1133.