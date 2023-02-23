Driver accused of smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of meth in vehicle

NOGALES, Ariz. — An 18-wheeler driver is facing drug charges after troopers said they found more than 1,000 pounds of illegal drugs and more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in his rig.

Arizona State Troopers stopped a commercial vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man from Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, on Mariposa Road east of Interstate 19 in Nogales, Arizona, Feb. 20.

During an inspection of the vehicle, troopers saw several indicators of criminal activity, according to a news release.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discover of the following in the semi-truck:

Approximately 1,035 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Approximately 173 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills (about 784,000 pills).

Approximately 21.75 pounds of suspected cocaine.

The driver was booked into the Santa Cruz County Detention Center on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

The street value of the methamphetamine seized is estimated at just over $1 million, while the estimated value for the fentanyl seized is approximately $3.1 million. The estimated street value of the cocaine is approximately $197,000.

This marked the second major drug seizure by Arizona State Troopers in a four-day period.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, troopers seized 286 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills — about 1,297,000 pills — following a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Sacaton. The driver of the vehicle involved was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The estimated street value of the fentanyl seized in that incident was approximately $5.1 million.

In total, troopers have stopped the flow of more than an estimated 2 million fentanyl pills into Arizona communities within the past week.