New survey shows that majority of owner-operators are satisfied with their jobs

BOISE, Idaho — A new Truckstop commissioned survey of 500 U.S.-based owner-operator truck drivers indicates that trucking professionals are increasingly satisfied with their profession even as they work through many critical, common challenges.

Close to two-thirds (65%) of owner-operators surveyed are currently extremely satisfied with their job and more than half (57%) say they are much more satisfied now compared to in 2021, according to the report.

In the past year, over three quarters (77%) of owner-operators surveyed have booked shorter routes due to rising costs impacting their business, while 72% have looked for lighter loads and 65% have booked fewer loads.

“We recognize that owner-operators face a number of business challenges on a daily basis,” said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. “Truckstop is committed to continuing to develop and deliver technology solutions and services that empower freight professionals, so they can easily run their businesses from start to finish.”

The survey also revealed that the most common things (from a closed list) owner-operators are doing to help improve their bottom line.

These things include:

Spending more time looking for more fuel-efficient routes (66%).

Using more technology to help lower costs (66%).

Doing more truck maintenance to guard against expensive repairs (65%).

Joining more reward programs (to get discounts, cash back, free items, etc.) (60%).

Using factoring (to improve cash flow) (51%).

These were followed by almost half (47%) who say they are spending more time looking for cheaper fuel to help improve their bottom line and 45% who are taking on additional loads.