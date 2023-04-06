CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1956 International RF 405

This week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week is a classic truck that displays the history of modern trucking.

With classic styling and great looks, this 1956 International RF 405 has an air filter out of its side, a Luber-finer (filter) on the other side, and a bold grille.

This particular rig features a Hall-Scott gasoline engine. Hall-Scott also made boat and airplane engines, and with an overhead camshaft, they were very sophisticated for their time. The power of this gas engine was equal to the diesel engines of the time. As diesel engines improved, they became more powerful, and gas engines were phased out of large trucks.

Gas engines also cost more to operate, need more frequent tune-ups and have ignition system failures. With diesel, the heat of the compression fires the fuel, so you don’t need an ignition system.

This truck was purchased by Pacific Gas and Electric Co., the public utility for Northern California, to haul large and heavy electrical transformers wherever they might be needed on a temporary basis. It spent 35 years in California and is now located at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum.

