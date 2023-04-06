Class 8 truck orders see March decline

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary North American Class 8 net orders in March were 19,200 units, down 10% year-over-year and 19% month-over-month, according to ACT Research.
“Given how robust Class 8 orders were into year-end and ensuing backlog support, coupled with increasingly cautious readings from the ACT Class 8 Dashboard (-6 on average year-to-date in 2023, vs. -3 on average from March-December 2022), we have expected seasonally adjusted orders in a range of 15-20k units per month into mid Q3’23,” said Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst. “After coming in stronger than expected last month, seasonally adjusted Class 8 orders fell back within the 15-20k range and have averaged 19,500 units year-to-date.”
