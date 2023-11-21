Oregon trucking company hands out free Thanksgiving meals

REDMOND, Ore. — Thanksgiving is a time of year when many give back to their communities.

In Redmond, Oregon, the Rizk Transportation Company did just that recently, handing out 100 free holiday meals to less fortunate residents on Nov. 17.

This marked the first year Rizk has held such an event, but owner Mike Rizk told Central Oregon Daily that he has been doing this independently for three years and has no plans of stopping.

During the event, Rizk workers carried out boxes, which were filled to the brim with all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving feast, to dozens of vehicles lined up outside.

There, residents like Clinton Keller were waiting.

Keller told Central Oregon Daily that the gesture meant the world to him.

“I get food stamps to live off of for my dinners and stuff,” he said. “With my kids, it kind of goes pretty fast so this will help bridge the gap.”

“I’m financially in a burden. I do have a roof over my head and I’m thankful. I am so thankful that they were giving out turkeys and food for the holidays that I normally at this point in my life would not be able to get,” Karen Humphrys told Central Oregon Daily.

Mason Engstrom, Rizk’s fleet services manager, said giving back means a lot.

“We’ve grown a lot in this past year so we decided why not give back, you know? No reason anyone should go hungry especially on Thanksgiving,” Engstrom said.