Owner-operator Tony Green wins 2022 Landstar Deliver to Win Truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — When Tony Green found out he had won a brand new tractor as part of Landstar System Inc.’s Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway, the metallic gray paint job was the first thing that impressed him.

“This new truck is going to make a huge difference for me,” he said. “I’m sure it will be more efficient and comfortable. And I love this color. My current truck is about this color and so is my pickup truck. It was meant to be mine.”

Green, of Swayzee, Indiana, has been an independent owner-operator for Landstar since 2009, and the new 2023 Volvo VNL64T 860 is the company’s way of showing appreciation to dedicated drivers like him.

According to a news release, Green was one of five finalists attending Business Capacity Owner (BCO) Appreciation Days randomly selected from the contest’s pool of eligible drivers. BCO is Landstar’s company jargon for owner-operator.

The giveaway was held on Sept. 29, 2022, in Carmel, Indiana, at the end of the two-day event, which featured networking opportunities, educational business development sessions and news and updates from Landstar.

“Honestly, the last thing I expected when I came for the event was to be the winner of the truck,” said Green, who currently owns and operates a 2006 Peterbilt 387. “I was shocked when I was announced as a finalist. I was even more shocked and in disbelief when I won.”

Throughout the year, eligible Landstar owner-operators automatically earn entries in the Deliver to Win Truck Giveaway contest by delivering loads safely during the contest period. They also have opportunities to earn additional entries by attending safety meetings and participating on Landstar’s monthly Safety Thursday Conference Call.

After the contest period ends, all entries are pooled and finalists are selected by a computerized random number generator. Finalists must be present at the giveaway to win.

“Landstar’s reputation as one of the safest, most secure and reliable transportation providers in the business is thanks to the efforts of Landstar owner-operators who are committed to our safety-first culture and deliver excellent customer service each day,” said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni. “It’s an honor for us to provide such a life-changing opportunity to a BCO like Tony by giving away a new truck.”

Landstar provides eligible leased owner-operators the chance to win a brand-new truck twice a year. This year marks the 45th and 46th truck giveaways in the company’s history. Million Mile Safe Driver James Johnson won the Landstar All-Star Truck Giveaway in July.

“Winning this truck is so great for me, my business and my family,” Green said. “I’m very thankful to Landstar and I’m excited to get out on the road in it.”