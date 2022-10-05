Long-term I-285 lane reductions coming soon for Atlanta

ATLANTA — To further advance the Transform 285/400 interchange reconstruction project to final completion, the contractor for the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one Interstate 285 eastbound lane as early as Oct. 8 between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road for bridge demolition and reconstruction at Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

The closure of one lane in the westbound direction will follow approximately two weeks later, according to a news release.

The bridge replacements and associated I-285 lane closures eastbound and westbound will take at least eight months to complete and are expected to cause extreme delays on I-285 around and approaching the work zone, the news release stated.

“The traveling public should expect major disruptions to their daily commutes and driving routines during this time and should be prepared for profound delays on I-285, potentially adding an hour or more to daily commutes,” Georgia DOT Alternative Delivery Program Manager Marlo Clowers, P.E., said. “We urge motorists to leave earlier, utilize navigation apps to select alternate routes to stay away from the construction area, and consider alternative commute options. If traveling through the area, always pay attention and use extreme caution.”

Lane closure schedule confirmation will come after certain I-285 construction milestones open to traffic, ensuring motorists know what to expect and when. These anticipated openings will provide some additional capacity for vehicles and maximize all new connecting lane availability outside of the existing interstate lanes.

Key milestones include:

I-285 westbound connecting lane from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to past Roswell Road.

SR 400 northbound and SR 400 southbound to I-285 eastbound connecting lane to past Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The lane closures are expected once these key milestones are open to traffic and updated signage is in place.

Phase 1 will include inside lanes, which will close on I-285 in each direction between Roswell Road to Ashford Dunwoody Road, so crews can reconstruct the interior portions of the I-285 bridges over Glenridge Drive, SR 400 and Peachtree Dunwoody Road. A minimum of three lanes will be open in each direction. This phase will take approximately four months.

Phase 2 will include a traffic shift to the inside lanes providing width for three travel lanes and the existing outside lanes will close to traffic so crews can demolish and reconstruct the exterior portions of the bridges. This phase will take approximately four months.

Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.