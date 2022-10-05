Class 8 tractor orders hit highest ever monthly total

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Preliminary North American Class 8 net tractor orders for September totaled 53,700 units, an all-time high, while orders for North American Classes 5-7 totaled 26,600 units.
Complete industry data for September, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-October.
“The strength in orders reflects OEMs having fully opened their order boards for 2023 a bit earlier than normal, as the seasonally weak period for truck orders typically runs May through September,” Eric Crawford, ACT’s vice president and senior analyst, said.
Crawford called September Class 8 orders “sensational no matter how you slice the data. Over the past 12 months, 249,800 Class 8 orders have been booked. Manufacturer demand was strong.
