Shenandoah to perform at Walcott Truckers Jamboree

WALCOTT, IOWA — Grammy Award winners Shenandoah will be performing July 14 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop during its 44th Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Shenandoah to the Jamboree Concert Stage this year,” Heather DeBaillie, vice president of marketing at Iowa 80, said. “This dynamic, Grammy® Award winning group became well known for hits ‘Two Dozen Roses,’ ‘Church on Cumberland Road’ and ‘Next to You, Next to Me’ as well as such achingly beautiful classics as ‘I Want to be Loved Like That.’ The Walcott Truckers Jamboree is a summer event you won’t want to miss. We look forward to celebrating America’s truckers and the work they do each day to keep this country rolling.”

Shenandoah will be the Friday night headliner for the Walcott Truckers Jamboree and will take the stage at 7 p.m.

The 44th Anniversary Walcott Truckers Jamboree is July 13-15 at Iowa 80 Truckstop located at I-80 Exit 284, Walcott, Iowa.

Check out www.truckersjamboree.com for the most up to date event information. Admission and parking are free. The concerts are free as well. Complimentary shuttles will be provided from the parking area to the event grounds.